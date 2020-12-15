Obituary: Linda Radiker Lagasse

Linda Radiker Lagasse, 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 22, 1955, a daughter of Russell “Rusty” Radiker and the late Emmogene Ann Byrd Radiker.

Linda was a 1975 graduate of PSHS and had worked several years for Napolis Pizza in the call center.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her sister, Barbara Radiker; brother, David Radiker; and nephew, Jason Radiker.

In addition to her mother, Linda is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Dick Lagasse; and nephew Joseph Radiker.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Linda in the CCMC Covid Center and the ICU.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Lagasse family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.