Advertisement

Obituary: Linda Radiker Lagasse

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda Radiker Lagasse, 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 22, 1955, a daughter of Russell “Rusty” Radiker and the late Emmogene Ann Byrd Radiker.

Linda was a 1975 graduate of PSHS and had worked several years for Napolis Pizza in the call center.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her sister, Barbara Radiker; brother, David Radiker; and nephew, Jason Radiker.

In addition to her mother, Linda is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Dick Lagasse; and nephew Joseph Radiker.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Linda in the CCMC Covid Center and the ICU.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Lagasse family.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Nola Ann Williams Wilson
Obituary: Nola Ann Williams Wilson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Shirley Ann Wanzo
Obituary: Ellen Irene Deem
Obituary: Ellen Irene Deem
Obituary: William E. Jones
Obituary: William E. Jones

Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth E. Davis Riddle
Obituary: Ruth E. Davis Riddle
Obituary: Sandra Kay Hofmann
Obituary: Sandra Kay Hofmann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mollie Michelle Barickman
Obituary: Barbara Jean Lemon
Obituary: Barbara Jean Lemon
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jesse E. Berdine
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Evelyn Marie Beckett