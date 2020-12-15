Obituary: Mrs. Betty Lou Westbrook

Mrs. Betty Lou Westbrook passed away December 14, 2020 at Mapleshire Nursing Home in Morgantown, WV.

She was born November 15, 1929 in Waverly, WV to Oscar and Rosa Rowley. She was the youngest of eleven children and the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She was employed for almost 30 yrs and retired from Colin Anderson Training Center in St. Mary’s, WV.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Westbrook, and two children: Gregory Westbrook and Douglas Westbrook, as well as two grandchildren: Matthew Westbrook and Amanda Westbrook.

She is survived by five remaining children: Michael Westbrook, Mark Westbrook, Rebecca DeSantis, and Jill Westbrook of Morgantown, and Leisha Martin of Boston, MA, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Middle Ridge Baptist Church, Deerwalk, WV on Friday Dec. 18, 2020 at noon. Condolences can be sent to Kimes Funeral Home at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Middle Ridge Baptist Church.

