Obituary: Nola Ann Williams Wilson

Nola Ann Williams Wilson, 77, of Parkersburg, WV passed away December 13, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg WV. She was born January 30, 1943, in Salem, WV, and grew up in Marrtown, WV, a daughter of the late Claude D. and Gracie Frances Fronsman Williams.

She was a 1961 graduate of PHS and later became a nutritionist with St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she met the love of her life, George Sherman Wilson. She later worked at Daryl’s IGA as a clerk and was a delivery driver for Guard Dry Cleaning and Stealey’s Dry Cleaning in Parkersburg. Nola was also known as “Lilly Lilac” a children’s clown and an active supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Nola enjoyed karaoke and loved her true friends and family deeply. She never met a stranger and her ornery sense of humor made the whole world smile.

She is survived by 2 sons, Jeffrey (Amber) Wilson of Parkersburg and G. Edwin Wilson of Columbus OH; 2 step-sons, Michael (Karen) Wilson Virginia Beach, VA, and Rodney Dean (Laura) Wilson of Leachtown, WV; granddaughter, Lilith Ann Wilson; numerous step-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Peppie.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Sherman Wilson; three brothers, Donald E. Williams, Claude Dale Williams and David Charles Williams; an infant sister, Rena Carolyn Williams; an infant daughter; and a step-daughter, Sheri.

Funeral services will be held 12 PM, Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Kimes Funeral Home 521- Fifth St. Parkersburg, WV. Burial will follow in Evergreen North Cemetery at Parkersburg. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 5-8 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required.

