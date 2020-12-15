Advertisement

Obituary: Sharon Jean Kay

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sharon Jean Kay, 72 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital following a three year battle with cancer on December 15, 2020.  She was born in St. Mary’s, WV on September 25, 1948.  She enjoyed doing crafts.  She retired as a Library Assistant for the County of Volusia, Florida.

Survivors include her husband Sammy Kay of Belpre, Ohio, a son, Jonathon Kay of Westminster, Maryland, a daughter, Angela Kay (Michael) Tomklins of Knoxville, TN.  Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, a sister, Brenda Everett of Williamstown, WV and a Sister-in-law, Linda Riggs of Vienna, WV.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Leavitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

