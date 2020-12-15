Obituary: Shirley Ann Wanzo

Shirley Ann Wanzo, 83, of Marietta, went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 11, 2020 at her daughter’s home.

Shirley was born September 27, 1937 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Robert and Pearl Hammond.

She was married to Paul Wanzo for 60 years until his passing in 2016.

Shirley spent her career as a nurse in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Shirley will be missed by her daughter Cindy Wanzo and her husband Bruce Neader; grandson Jesse Wanzo Neader; granddaughter Jaye Ellyn Narvaez and her husband Benito; great-grandsons Jackson Paul and Lincoln Narvaez; Shirley also leaves behind sisters-in-law Jean Wanzo Lincoln and Joan Green; two brothers Robert (Shirley) Hammond and Dick (Rosemary) Hammond.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by the love of her life Paul Wanzo Jr., brothers Donald and David Hammond; sisters Helen Myers and Betty Stewart.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Park at a later date. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.