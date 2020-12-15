Obituary: Varra Mae Stephens

Varra Mae Stephens, 98, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2020 at Ohio Valley Health Care.

She was born August 10, 1922, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late George and Ivy Headley Beckett.

Varra was a glass inspector for Demuth Glass Works and later known as Brockway Glass. She enjoyed playing the organ and the piano. Varra attended Pine Grove Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church and Sunrise Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet S. Sindledecker (Gary) of Parkersburg; daughter in-law, Joyce Stephens; grandchildren, Joseph A. Stephens, Jennifer Ortt, Julie Miller, Jason Stephens, Angela Bennett and Michael Sindledecker; thirteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Varra was preceded in death by her husband, John Monroe Stephens Jr; son, Jerry A. Stephens; sisters, Mable Myers, Bessie Jarvis and Veda Wasson; and her brothers, George T. Beckett and Johnny Beckett.

A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, WV, with Reverend Casey Dawson officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held 1pm – 2pm, Thursday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave., Vienna.

Online condolences can be made at lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Stephens and Sindledecker family.

