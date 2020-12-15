Advertisement

Pandemic affecting those wanting to quit smoking

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The pandemic has resulted in many people picking up bad habits, and according to experts one of those habits is smoking.

Before this year, cigarette sales were decreasing by three to four percent each year --- including a seven percent decrease in 2019.

However, this year has not seen that significant of a decrease with many experts attributing this to the pandemic.

It’s especially concerning in West Virginia as the state ranked number one in cigarette use among adults in 2018, according to the CDC.

Those at help centers to help those with this addiction are asking those in need to call in and seek assistance.

“I think one of the issues is folks are at home more. So, normally, when they’re out or when they’re at work or they’re going to restaurants, they’re in places where smoking is prohibited. And that’s not the case if you’re at home all day. So, it’s made it a little bit easier for people to continue smoking.”

If you or anyone else you know is struggling with smoking, you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

