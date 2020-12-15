Parkersburg’s Salvation Army is in need of donations and volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With not much time left, Parkersburg’s Salvation Army is far from its red kettle campaign fundraising goal.

To be specific, the goal this year was $150,000 and the amount raised so far is $39,000.

Getting volunteers has been a challenge during Covid but there are four remaining days you can help - this coming Friday and Saturday and next week on Wednesday and Thursday.

Major Patrick Richmond said funds raised help the Salvation Army serve the community throughout the year.

“The point is to raise funds and to raise awareness for what the Salvation Army does throughout the year. That includes our rent utility assistance, that includes our emergency shelter across the way, that includes our transitional housing that we provide, that includes our food pantry that’s open every single day, that includes our feeding kitchen that we serve dinner every single night, 365 days a year. The Salvation Army does more than just Christmas.”

To sign up to volunteer, call the office at 304-485-4529. As of this morning, no one had signed up to volunteer Wednesday of next week. Richmond said that you can volunteer for as much or as little time as you want.

To donate virtually, got to redkettlenow.com.

You can even text salarmypkb to 51555 to donate.

