Salvation Army’s Angel Tree initiative succeeds despite pandemic

Major Carey Richmond finds comfort in how many people donated during this pandemic.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg’s Salvation Army is hosting an Angel Tree distribution event this Thursday.

Despite the financial hardship Covid has brought on many families, the community managed to donate enough toys to fill up a gym.

That gym-full of Christmas presents will soon be under the Christmas trees of local families.

Each bag represents a kid in the community and all gifts are personalized to each child. 

Major Carey Richmond said that it is comforting to see that there are people out there with resources who are willing to help out those who are struggling, especially during a pandemic.

“The fact that we are able to provide these gifts to these families and to have the support - it does take a community effort to do this. This is 405 children just here in this gym alone that are being helped,” she said.

To stay safe during Covid, rather than letting people gather in the gym, the Salvation Army will be taking presents to participants’ cars.

All appointments were booked in advance.

