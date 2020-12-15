Sistersville General Hospital collects first round of Covid vaccines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine was a major step in the fight against the coronavirus.

This Monday, at least one Mid-Ohio Valley hospital began receiving the vaccine.

Sistersville General Hospital, operated by Memorial Health System, received 20 doses.

Doctor Dan Breece said the hospital will most likely start giving out doses Tuesday, starting with healthcare workers.

As of Monday morning, Memorial Health’s Ohio hospitals did not know how many doses they would be receiving but Breece said the answer is expected by the end of the day.

The priority list for who will get the first doses was still being finalized this Monday, according to Breece.

He calls the vaccine the next big game-changer.

“I think it’s definitely the next game-changer. I believe I said, when I was interviewed before, that really a game-changer for our region would be when we can truly achieve testing and that was back in the beginning of the pandemic because it would allow us to put patients that were positive for Covid away from those that are not positive. Now this vaccination is really a true game-changer. Now, with the start of the vaccine, you start to hope to slow the disease in a different way and provide some protection.”

Breece said Sistersville General Hospital will continue receiving 20 doses a week for the next few weeks. The vaccine will be optional for hospital staff.

Transportation will work differently for Memorial Health’s Ohio and West Virginia hospitals.

Logistics have been shaped to accommodate the Pfizer vaccine’s extreme cold storage needs.

Breece said, “In the state of Ohio, the vaccine will be delivered - the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to the cold storage areas across the state, they will be then be distributed on dry ice, out to the individual health systems for distribution.”

Memorial Health’s West Virginia hospital, Sistersville General, picked up its 20 doses in Charleston.

Breece warned that the beginning of Covid vaccines does not mean it’s time to let our guard down.

In his words, it’s up to us to keep each other safe.

