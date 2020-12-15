Three new Parkersburg police officers sworn in

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department has sworn in three new officers. On December 14, a ceremony was held at the Municipal Building to swear during which Mayor Tom Joyce and Chief Joe Martin swore in Ryan Black, Davind Janssen, and Evan Schoolcraft as patrol officers.

Black is a graduate of Parkersburg High School and West Virginia University with approximately four years of law enforcement experience. He has most recently worked for the Arlington County, Virginia Police Department and is now assigned to the Field Training Officer program.

Janssen has been a member of the West Virginia Army National Guard since 2008. He has completed two overseas deployments.

Schoolcraft is a graduate of Parkersburg Christian School and West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

