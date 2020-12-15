Vaccines on the way to Ohio health departments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Next week, local health departments in Ohio that registered as providers are expected to begin receiving vaccines. Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday outlined guidance on individuals who should be prioritized by health departments during Phase 1A.

Local health departments should coordinate the vaccinations of congregate care residents and staff, such as those at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, who are not enrolled in the federal long-term care pharmacy programs or are not registered as providers themselves. This includes people with developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders, including substance use disorders, who live in group homes, residential facilities, or centers, as well as staff.

In addition, local health departments should prioritize vaccinating other healthcare providers who are not being vaccinated by hospitals and health systems and are not enrolled as providers themselves. These providers could include:

Home health workers, hospice workers, emergency medical services responders, primary care practitioners, free-standing emergency department, urgent care, pharmacy, and dialysis center providers not vaccinated by hospitals or healthcare systems.

Also: dental providers, public health employees who are at risk of exposure or transmission, such as vaccinators, mobile unit practitioners, federally-qualified health center providers, and high-risk ancillary health care staff members.

DeWine said at his Tuesday briefing it’s expected Ohio will get more than 650,000 doses of vaccine, from providers Pfizer and Moderna, by the beginning of January.

Approval is still pending from the Food and Drug Administration on the Moderna-developed vaccine.

