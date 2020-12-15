W.Va. DMV announces office closures for the holidays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - All West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles regional offices will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends.

Offices will close from Thursday, December 24 through Saturday, December 26 and will resume normal business hours on Monday, December 28.

Offices will also be closed from Thursday, December 31 through Saturday, January 2 for the New Year’s holiday. Offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, January 4.

“Our online services portal is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone that wants to take advantage of our many transaction opportunities, such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said.

Additionally, all regional offices, except the Fairmont Exam Center, have a drop box located outside for transactions like titling, registration renewals, and dealer work. Work dropped off at any of the drop box locations will be processed the following week. The DMV also has several kiosks located across the state in various Kroger and Sheetz stores. These kiosks are available when the stores are open.

