Four cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night at 6:34 p.m. on Grand Central Avenue by the Birkenstock store.

One car was rear-ended and then that started a chain reaction. Parkersburg Police directed traffic and the Parkersburg fire department was there to help.

Wood county 911 dispatchers say no one was taken to the hospital.

