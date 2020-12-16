Advertisement

Four cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue

No one was taken to the hospital.
By Phyllis Smith and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night at 6:34 p.m. on Grand Central Avenue by the Birkenstock store.

One car was rear-ended and then that started a chain reaction. Parkersburg Police directed traffic and the Parkersburg fire department was there to help.

Wood county 911 dispatchers say no one was taken to the hospital.

