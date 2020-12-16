Four cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue
No one was taken to the hospital.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night at 6:34 p.m. on Grand Central Avenue by the Birkenstock store.
One car was rear-ended and then that started a chain reaction. Parkersburg Police directed traffic and the Parkersburg fire department was there to help.
Wood county 911 dispatchers say no one was taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.