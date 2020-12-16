Advertisement

Holiday in the Park returns for 26th year

Holiday Lights brighten up Parkersburg City Park
Holiday Lights brighten up Parkersburg City Park(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the 26th consecutive year, Christmas Lights flood City Park in Parkersburg for the annual Holiday in the Park festival.

The lights have been on display since just before Thanksgiving, and are up every night once the sun goes down.

In the midst of a pandemic, the committee that puts on the holiday lights every year said that the festival is important for people to come and take their minds off the craziness of 2020.

“I find it something that I can give back to the community,” said Keith Fowler, who is on the Holiday in the Park committee. “To help people kind of forget that craziness is going on, and maybe find a way to touch with Christmas from the past. I remember growing up, going and looking at lights, and parks with my parents along the way, so it’s a fun way, I think, for families to build memories, and sort of forget about all the troubles of 2020 for a while.”

Those walking through the display are asked to wear masks and be socially distant.

The display will up until New Year’s, as it is every year.

