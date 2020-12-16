Man hit by car taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 dispatchers say a man is taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car. Dispatchers got a call at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday that a man was laying on the ground unresponsive by Murdoch Avenue and Park Center Drive.

The driver that allegedly hit him was nowhere to be found. The man was taken WVU Medicine Camden Clark. Parkersburg Police are leading the investigation.

WTAP will update you as more information becomes available

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.