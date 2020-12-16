Advertisement

Marietta Community Foundation buys gifts for Angel Tree program

Marietta Community Foundation buys gifts for Angel Tree program
Marietta Community Foundation buys gifts for Angel Tree program(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program nearly ready to provide gifts to children that need it most, the Marietta Community Foundation is lending a helping hand as well.

The organization has gone out and shopped for 46 children a part of the Angel Tree program as of this week.

The Secret Santa program that they had been a part of for years ended last year --- and with that they chose to collaborate with this event.

“We wanted to take action to ensure that the kids of Washington County would still have a great Christmas, regardless of socioeconomic status,” says Marietta Community Foundation’s communications and program services director, Mason Beuhring. “And so, we workshopped a couple of ideas and luckily we found a great partnership with the Salvation Army. And so, we stepped in with them and their Angel Tree program, basically to expand that program to serve a much wider range of kids.”

The Marietta Community Foundation helped provide a $10 thousand endowment to help with the sustainability of this program.

It’s something that officials at the foundation say they’re happy to be a part of, especially during these unprecedented times.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Parkersburg man identified victim in fatal hit-and-run
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Four cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night at 6:34 p.m. on Grand Central Avenue by the...
Four cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue
Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Belpre man identified as victim in fatal shooting
Crash on Route 47.
UPDATE: Route 47 reopened after rollover crash

Latest News

Numerous weather-related crashes were reported across the Mid-Ohio Valley late Wednesday...
Slicks roads blamed for numerous crashes
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County woman, 85, among 27 new COVID-19 deaths in W.Va. on Wednesday
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 123 deaths, 5,409 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
River Cities Baroque for the Holidays performance will take place December 20.
River Cities Symphony Orchestra to conclude fall concert series Sunday