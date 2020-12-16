Marietta Community Foundation buys gifts for Angel Tree program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program nearly ready to provide gifts to children that need it most, the Marietta Community Foundation is lending a helping hand as well.

The organization has gone out and shopped for 46 children a part of the Angel Tree program as of this week.

The Secret Santa program that they had been a part of for years ended last year --- and with that they chose to collaborate with this event.

“We wanted to take action to ensure that the kids of Washington County would still have a great Christmas, regardless of socioeconomic status,” says Marietta Community Foundation’s communications and program services director, Mason Beuhring. “And so, we workshopped a couple of ideas and luckily we found a great partnership with the Salvation Army. And so, we stepped in with them and their Angel Tree program, basically to expand that program to serve a much wider range of kids.”

The Marietta Community Foundation helped provide a $10 thousand endowment to help with the sustainability of this program.

It’s something that officials at the foundation say they’re happy to be a part of, especially during these unprecedented times.

