Marietta/Belpre Health Department to receive COVID-19 vaccines next week

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Like the rest of Ohio, the Marietta/Belpre Health Department is set to receive their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines within the next week.

According to Health Commissioner Anne Goon, the department will receive about 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and that will go to people designated for distribution in Tier 1A, which are health care workers and those that are at high risk.

Once the vaccines arrive, they will be distributed on an appointment basis, until the general population is able to receive their multiple doses of the vaccine.

“If we have small quantities of the vaccine, we can more easily incorporate individuals as coming to the health department to get their vaccine, on an appointment basis,” said Goon. “Rather than having some type of group setting. But, we do anticipate there will be some mass clinics done, whether it’s with this group, or maybe when it’s more the general population.”

Because of the low amount of doses they will receive for the first few weeks, Goon says it could take a few months before the vaccine is made available to the general public.

