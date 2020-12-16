Mother of three receives Student of the Month honors

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College student, Taylor Lemasters, is being named student of the month this December.

She has achieved a great amount during her time at the institution, from being Vice President of Service to earning a 3.7 GPA. However, her college experience has been one that took some time to get back on track.

“I graduated the career center when I was 18. I went for my SDNA,” says Lemasters. “And then, at 19 I found out I was pregnant with my first girl. And at 20 I had her. And then, after my daughter was a year old, I decided that it’s time to kind of better our family and move forward.”

After her first daughter, she chose to work to support her family along with her husband.

She would later have two more girls --- ages three, six, and eight --- before returning to higher education at Washington State.

However, the pandemic has been yet another obstacle for her to get over for both her studies and her family.

“We’ve been trying to work our best around it,” says Lemasters. “My kids are actually in remote learning. So, going to be awaiting a new challenge come next semester. Because I have a feeling it’s going to be online again. And that was definitely a challenge when I first started. But it comes around to time management.”

And although her time back has had its hurdles, she credits Washington State with being supportive.

“Washington State’s been very accommodating,” says Lemasters. “I’ve been lucky enough to win scholarships to help me out. That has been a huge relief and a great honor actually. I’ve been awarded a couple scholarships, and then the center for student success actually is very helpful in making sure that I have what I need. During the pandemic they actually helped with food donations for me and my family.”

It’s all a part of what the college does in being a great place for students that have multiple hoops to jump through; as well as those who are first-generation students.

“When we talk about students having the juggling act with family, with jobs, and trying to mix that with school into things, being a student ready college means that we are going to be able to offer courses to students in a variety of modalities,” says Washington State’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Amanda Herb. “So, online, but also face-to-face, and in blended capacities as well. So, the students have the flexibility to work school into their routines.”

It also helps that much of the staff were once first-generation students as well.

“It’s been a great opportunity to get back in and get in touch with the local community,” says Washington State President’s Executive Assistant, Cecily Kern. “And just help bring their vision forward. And I really look forward to helping with that vision and doing what I can to help future students and first-generation students.”

And because of this, it helps students like Taylor in getting to what she wants with her associates degree in business management, as she keeps going to do this not only for her daughters, but for herself.

“To me, it means that I can show my girls that no matter how many challenges you come across that if you keep a mindset, you can do it; you can. It’s also proving something to myself that I can do this. We struggled while I grew up. So, for me this is such a huge step for me to be able to say that I can graduate and to further myself and for my family,” says Lemasters.

Taylor says that she wants to use her degree to start a cleaning business.

