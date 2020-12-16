Obituary: Audrey L. Watts

Audrey L. Watts, 96, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday December 15, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Gomer T. and Delphia (Rogers) Dotson.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School and attended Mountain State Business College. She attended Rosemar Church of Christ and retired from ACME Fishing Tool after twenty-one years.

She is survived by her son Jack L. Watts (Pamela) of Parkersburg; daughters Sharon R. Watts of Parkersburg and Carolyn S. Lofty (Bud) of Dayton, OH; four grandchildren Bret Watts, Lachelle Watts, Raquel Harsh (Jason), and Phil Martin (Cathy); granddaughter-in-law Amy Marie; great grandchildren Austin, Brooke, Tyler, Zak, Gavin, Jackson, Carter, Audrey, Lauren, and Katelyn; and great great grandson Paxton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. “Tom” Watts; brother Oran Dotson; five sisters Opal Allman, Lucredia Flinn, Alsie E. Creel, Henrietta Wigner, and Lillian M. Baker; and grandson Kirk Martin.

Private services will be Saturday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Evangelist Eddie Cooper officiating. The service will be Live Streamed on Leavitt Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.