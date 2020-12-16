Obituary: Edward L. Tice II

Edward L. Tice II, 39 of Belpre, Ohio died on December 12, 2020. Ed was born January 3, 1981 in Wyandotte, MI.

He is survived by his mother Cheryl Slider, sister Melissa Hunt, her husband, Clayton and son Ty Hunt. A brother, Matthew Tice and sister, Tracy Tice. Also surviving are his seven children, Dekotah, Genice, Kingston, Austin, Dacotoa, Koley and Carter, and also Jason Fortney and family.

Ed had a passion for hunting, fishing and just having an all around good time. He was an amazing father and enjoyed the time he had with them.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

