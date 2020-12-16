Advertisement

Obituary: Edward L. Tice II

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward L. Tice II, 39 of Belpre, Ohio died on December 12, 2020. Ed was born January 3, 1981 in Wyandotte, MI.

He is survived by his mother Cheryl Slider, sister Melissa Hunt, her husband, Clayton and son Ty Hunt. A brother, Matthew Tice and sister, Tracy Tice. Also surviving are his seven children, Dekotah, Genice, Kingston, Austin, Dacotoa, Koley and Carter, and also Jason Fortney and family.

Ed had a passion for hunting, fishing and just having an all around good time. He was an amazing father and enjoyed the time he had with them.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

