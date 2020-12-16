Obituary: Kimberly Kay Walters

Kimberly Kay Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones December 14th.

2020 at the age of 56 after a long, courageous, and graceful fight. She was born in Augsburg, Germany to Mary L. McKinney (nee Hendershot) and her late father Kelsie C. Buckelew. She was an avid lover of nature, especially horses, a faithful Christian, doing crafts, and was an artist in absolutely everything that she did. She is survived by her devoted husband, Jon Walters, and her adoring sons and proxy daughters Chris Lynch (Brittany) and Corey Lynch (Tiffani), her doting mother and stepfather, Mary and Larry McKinney, and her adoring brothers and sisters, Kevin Buckalew (Mary) Kent Buckalew (Christine) and Marsha Florence (Steve), Cherie, Pam, and Tom McKinney, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones friends and family alike. Her precious grandchildren Emma, Palmer, Portlynn, Killian, Eillie, and Marley will all miss her sorely, but were all incredibly lucky to have had her for the time that they did. Her puppies Bailey, Pugsley, Sassy and Jethro always got the best most loving care and attention. The love and grace and understanding she brought to this world was immeasurable and she will be dearly missed.

Any donations in her honor can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.