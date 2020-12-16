Obituary: Megan Lindsey Modesitt

Megan Lindsey Modesitt, 28, of Vienna, passed away unexpectedly December 14th, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born March 6th, 1992, a daughter to Patrick Modesitt and Jody Lynn King. Megan was a 2010 graduate of Parkersburg High School, and a graduate of OVU, Magna Cum Laude. She was a tremendous friend, having a great heart, and always putting others before herself.

Megan is remembered as having an upbeat, sweet, bubbly personality. Her love of life and friendship was apparent, and she cherished her time with the friends she loved so dearly. Megan enjoyed travel, snowboarding, concerts, and singing at the top of her lungs! She often would perform and cover songs for fun, incorporating a dance or two. She will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her significant other, Kyle Somerville; grandmother Wilma Wilson and Maureen Modesitt (Curtis); aunts Kim McDowell (David), Cindy Rader (Gary), Deborah Held, and Mary Hodgson (Bud); Special cousins Tiffany McDowell and Kaitlyn McDowell; half-sister Hayley Modesitt; step-dad Jason King; siblings Chase King and Kristen King; and her extended beloved family Lisa , Bink , Cody ,and Braelli Somerville; Debra and Amanda Lucas, Emily Walters, Lisa Berry, her beloved cats Bryn and Kiara, and many more cousins and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather Ernest Howard Wilson.

Memorial services for Megan will be held Saturday, December 19th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 3pm. Visitation will be the same day from 1-3pm, Pastor Adam Myers officiating.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com