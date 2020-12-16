Advertisement

Obituary: Michael L Richards, Sr.

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael L. Richards, Sr. 76, of Belpre passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2020. He was born November 2, 1944 a son of the late Mary Elizabeth Richards.

Mike was a union driver for Yellow Freight for 28 years. After his truck driving career, he and his wife Joyce opened and operated the infamous M&J Sales Outlet in South Parkersburg for approximately 10 Years. During the stores operation Mike’s giving heart started the “Bikes for Tikes” program to help give back to the children in his community. He also regularly supported the Wood County 4-H and the FFA.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Chichester Richards of Belpre; two sons, Michael L. Richards, Jr., of Mineral Wells and Brian K. Richards of South Carolina, a step-son, Todd J. (Jodi) Galloway of Waverly; five grandchildren, Christina Richards (Nick Stevens), Dalton (Jessica) Galloway, Kenna Richards, Morgan Galloway and Crystal Richards; two great-grandchildren, Anna Berry and Brody Stevens; and nephew Joshua (Amanda) Chichester.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wood County 4-H and/or the FFA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneral home.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Kimberly Kay Walters
Obituary: Kimberly Kay Walters
Obituary: Audrey L. Watts
Obituary: Audrey L. Watts
Obituary: Megan Lindsey Modesitt
Obituary: Megan Lindsey Modesitt
Obituary: Randall Allen Chutes
Obituary: Randall Allen Chutes

Obituaries

Obituary: Nicole MeiLan Ann Sandford
Obituary: Nicole MeiLan Ann Sandford
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Edward L. Tice II
Obituary: Catherine Dils Roberts
Obituary: Catherine Dils Roberts
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sharon Jean Kay
Obituary: Mrs. Betty Lou Westbrook
Obituary: Mrs. Betty Lou Westbrook
Obituary: Varra Mae Stephens
Obituary: Varra Mae Stephens