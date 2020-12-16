Obituary: Michael L Richards, Sr.

Michael L. Richards, Sr. 76, of Belpre passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2020. He was born November 2, 1944 a son of the late Mary Elizabeth Richards.

Mike was a union driver for Yellow Freight for 28 years. After his truck driving career, he and his wife Joyce opened and operated the infamous M&J Sales Outlet in South Parkersburg for approximately 10 Years. During the stores operation Mike’s giving heart started the “Bikes for Tikes” program to help give back to the children in his community. He also regularly supported the Wood County 4-H and the FFA.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Chichester Richards of Belpre; two sons, Michael L. Richards, Jr., of Mineral Wells and Brian K. Richards of South Carolina, a step-son, Todd J. (Jodi) Galloway of Waverly; five grandchildren, Christina Richards (Nick Stevens), Dalton (Jessica) Galloway, Kenna Richards, Morgan Galloway and Crystal Richards; two great-grandchildren, Anna Berry and Brody Stevens; and nephew Joshua (Amanda) Chichester.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wood County 4-H and/or the FFA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneral home.com.

