Obituary: Nicole MeiLan Ann Sandford

Nicole MeiLan Ann Sandford, our ray of sunshine, who was blessed with the Chinese name Mei Lan, which means, Beautiful Mountain Mist, gained her angel wings to be safe with God early Saturday morning at the age of 15. She was born in Guangxi, China on March 12, 2005.

Nicole spread her love for life in everything she did and everywhere she went. She loved her bananas, chocolate, cookies, and most of all, puppies and her friends and family. She always had a smile on her face and loved just about everyone she met. She loved to ask people if they had any dogs or pets. Nicole loved to be active and enjoyed being a part of different sports and organizations. She looked forward to baseball season each year and participated in the Miracle League Baseball in Findlay, along with the Allen County Disability League. She also enjoyed riding horses in Ottawa at Challenged Champions and would give the leaders and side walkers a “hard time”. Nicole loved to dance on Thursdays at The Dancer by Gina. She danced for 13 years. She enjoyed art and with the help of Awaking Minds, she was able to put her visions onto a canvas. In her early years, she was working on balance and focus with the help of The Academy of Martial Arts Studies. Kevin Cullen helped Nicole earn a green and orange belt, and Nicole in return, taught him the power of M and M’s. One of her greatest accomplishments she talked about was being able to paint one finger nail of Big Dave in the Morning radio show after she challenged him to a one handed shoe tying contest that she won. Over the years, Nicole attended Blanchard Valley Schools, Van Buren School, and Liberty-Benton. She loved to sing and looked forward to choir class at school with Mr. Wolfe.

Nicole is survived by her parents, Timothy and Lori (Smith) Sandford; sister, McKayla L. Sandford (fiancé, Ben Weihl); grandparents, Neva Sandford of Vincent, OH, James and Ginny Smith of Tipp City, OH; aunts and uncles, Terri and Jim Giffin, Donald and Melanie Sandford, Beth and Walter Morris, Sheri Gleis, Chris Sandford; cousins, James and Beth Giffin(children, Laiken and Wyatt), McKenzie Gleis(children, Carter, KyLeigha, and Bristol), Megan Giffin (fiancé, Zach Grahame), Meghan Gleis, Marissa Gleis, Mattie Sandford, Gracie Morris; great aunts and uncles, George and Patty Kohel, Debbie and Paul Lane, Edythe and Jim Kuroski, Joy Trippett, Wanda Trippett, and Nancy Dye. She is also survived by her baby, French bulldog, Teddie Cocoa Sandford. Nicole was preceded in death by her grandfather, Lynn Sandford; great-grandparents, Jim and Helen Smith; uncle, Robert Sandford; aunt, Christina Sandford; great-aunt, Shirley Trippett; and cousin, Ralph Trippett.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at

HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19 at St. Michael the Archangel Parish with one hour of visitation prior (10 – 11 a.m.) to the service in the Narthex. Monsignor Michael Hohenbrink will celebrate the mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to Challenged Champions, 11913 Road 6, Ottawa, Ohio 45875 or the Liberty-Benton Music Boosters, 9190 County Road 9, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or Miracle League of Findlay, P. O. Box 971, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.

