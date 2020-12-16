Advertisement

Obituary: Randall Allen Chutes

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randall Allen Chutes, 61, of Marietta passed away at 9:46 am, Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born June 9, 1959, in Marietta a son of the late Larry Chutes and Shirley Baumgard Smith.

Randy was a graduate of Marietta High School.  He retired from AAA as a driving instructor and was a member of Marietta Masonic Lodge and Patriot Guard Riders.

Randy is survived by his mother, Shirley Smith, Step-father Melvin Smith, sisters:  Tammy (Alan) Harmon, Karen (Erwin) Degraef, Teresa Boothe, brother Tim Jarrell, son Shane Chutes, daughter Ashley Chutes, granddaughters, Braelynn Mugrage and Mattison Windland and last but not least, his little buddy “Kato.”

He was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Lewis and June Baumgard and father Larry Chutes.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Dec. 19) at 10:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with entombment in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 until 7 with Masonic Services following at 7:00 pm.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

