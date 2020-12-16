Postal Service says it’s swamped amid holiday shipping surge

(CNN) - The United States Postal Service says it’s overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of packages and a limited number of employees due to COVID-19.

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.

It says there is a temporary employee shortage due to a surge in COVID cases and at the same time, a historic volume of mail.

The Postal Service is asking people to send holiday packages and cards as soon as possible to avoid items arriving after Christmas.

'Tis the season to protect your holiday mail and packages by following these tips from the @USPISPressrom 🎁💙https://t.co/UTyn206z9p — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) December 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.