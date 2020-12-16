Advertisement

River Cities Symphony Orchestra to conclude fall concert series Sunday

River Cities Baroque for the Holidays performance will take place December 20.
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The River Cities Symphony Orchestra will conclude its fall series of virtual concerts on Sunday, December 20 with a performance by the Allianz Players entitled “Baroque for the Holidays”, with selections from George Frideric Handel’s holiday classic, Messiah. The performance will be available to view on Facebook Live at 3 P.M. on the orchestra’s page.

As a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the orchestra moved its fall series online and the shows have enjoyed a successful reception. Clarinetist Chris Bowmaster said the performances have drawn viewers from around the country and beyond.

“What’s been amazing is our outreach globally. It’s helped not just attendees locally but globally, as well...We have doubled our page likes on Facebook from these virtual events,” Bowmaster said.

The performance on Sunday will be the orchestra’s largest of the year.

“We have more performers on this performance than we’ve been able to have since COVID came along,” said Alan Campbell, a member of the orchestra’s board.

Due to their popularity, Bowmaster said the orchestra may consider continuing to offer online performances in some capacity even after they begin holding in-person events again. He also believes the virtual performances could raise awareness about the orchestra and eventually attract more attendees to the in-person events.

Campbell also noted that the orchestra has enjoyed offering musicians opportunities to perform during the pandemic, and to provide entertainment to the public during a time when many options are not available.

“We’re actually busier than we were before COVID because we’ve been trying to be creative, working with musicians both locally and nationally” Campbell added.

“We’re excited about it because, for the future, we see bigger things happening for the orchestra as a whole. We want to grow it and possibly give more concerts, and have a bigger involvement in the community,” Bowmaster said. “We’re hoping that these virtual concerts will open up the door for people who miss [attending] concerts in person to come and see us live,” he added.

The orchestra is currently arranging a winter series of virtual concerts that will run from February 7 through March 14. The orchestra secured a number of grants to help fund the fall series and is continuing to arrange sponsors for the winter series.

The orchestra will also host a solo youth competition for high school students in the spring.

