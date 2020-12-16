Advertisement

Rollover crash shuts down Route 47

Crash on Route 47.
Crash on Route 47.(WTAP)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - An single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning shut down a section of Route 47.

The accident, which happened just before 10:30 a.m., left a vehicle leaning against a guardrail and briefly trapped a woman and a small child trapped inside, the Wood County 911 center said. No hospital transports have been reported.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, East Wood Volunteer Fire Department and Camden Clark Ambulance Service responded to the crash.

WTAP has a reporter at the site of the crash and will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

