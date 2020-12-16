Advertisement

Slicks roads blamed for numerous crashes

Numerous weather-related crashes were reported across the Mid-Ohio Valley late Wednesday...
Numerous weather-related crashes were reported across the Mid-Ohio Valley late Wednesday afternoon.(KGWN)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Slicks roads have contributed to numerous crashes across the Mid-Ohio Valley, authorities said late Wednesday afternoon as sheriffs of Washington and Athens counties issued Level 2 snow emergencies.

Authorities said the deteriorating road conditions have been a factor in numerous crashes in Washington County, including ones on State Routes 60, 339 and 555. The Oak Grove Fire Department also responded to a crash in the 3100 block of Indian Run Road.

In Wood County, Sheriff Steve Stephens reported that his deputies have handled multiple crashes during the day, including a single-vehicle rollover on Route 47 that happened about 10:30 a.m. The Wood County 911 center also reported a crash on Murdoch Avenue at 10th Street.

So far, no serious injuries have been reported in any of the crashes.

We’ll have updates as needed online and during WTAP News.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Parkersburg man identified victim in fatal hit-and-run
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Four cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night at 6:34 p.m. on Grand Central Avenue by the...
Four cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue
Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Belpre man identified as victim in fatal shooting
Crash on Route 47.
UPDATE: Route 47 reopened after rollover crash

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County woman, 85, among 27 new COVID-19 deaths in W.Va. on Wednesday
Marietta Community Foundation buys gifts for Angel Tree program
Marietta Community Foundation buys gifts for Angel Tree program
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 123 deaths, 5,409 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
River Cities Baroque for the Holidays performance will take place December 20.
River Cities Symphony Orchestra to conclude fall concert series Sunday