Slicks roads blamed for numerous crashes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Slicks roads have contributed to numerous crashes across the Mid-Ohio Valley, authorities said late Wednesday afternoon as sheriffs of Washington and Athens counties issued Level 2 snow emergencies.

Authorities said the deteriorating road conditions have been a factor in numerous crashes in Washington County, including ones on State Routes 60, 339 and 555. The Oak Grove Fire Department also responded to a crash in the 3100 block of Indian Run Road.

In Wood County, Sheriff Steve Stephens reported that his deputies have handled multiple crashes during the day, including a single-vehicle rollover on Route 47 that happened about 10:30 a.m. The Wood County 911 center also reported a crash on Murdoch Avenue at 10th Street.

So far, no serious injuries have been reported in any of the crashes.

