Student Athlete of the Week: Gavin Quiocho
Quiocho is a three time State Champion wrestler at Parkersburg South High School
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
WTAP’s Student Athlete of the Week is Parkersburg South wrestler Gavin Quiocho.
He is a three time individual State Champion and has been a key part of the dominant Patriots wrestling team, which has won five consecutive West Virginia Class AAA State Championships.
Quiocho finished sixth in the Walsh Ironman Tournament, securing a spot as a high school All-American.
He maintains a 3.48 GPA and has made the honor roll nearly every year in school.
Quiocho intends to wrestle at the collegiate level, but has not yet selected a school.
He wants to pursue a career in elementary education, saying he would like to make an impact on young lives.
