Student Athlete of the Week: Gavin Quiocho

Quiocho is a three time State Champion wrestler at Parkersburg South High School
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WTAP’s Student Athlete of the Week is Parkersburg South wrestler Gavin Quiocho.

He is a three time individual State Champion and has been a key part of the dominant Patriots wrestling team, which has won five consecutive West Virginia Class AAA State Championships.

Quiocho finished sixth in the Walsh Ironman Tournament, securing a spot as a high school All-American.

He maintains a 3.48 GPA and has made the honor roll nearly every year in school.

Quiocho intends to wrestle at the collegiate level, but has not yet selected a school.

He wants to pursue a career in elementary education, saying he would like to make an impact on young lives.

