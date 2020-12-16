Advertisement

Tom Cruise berates ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew over COVID-19 breach

FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission:...
FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission: Impossible 7” over COVID-19 protocol violations.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The British tabloid The Sun has released an audio recording of Tom Cruise scolding film crew members over a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

The expletive-laden reprimand happened in Britain on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” after two crew members were standing within about six feet of one another.

Cruise is heard on the audio recording threatening to fire those who do it again.

He also mentioned the jobs that depend on continued production and people losing their homes because they are out of work.

The pandemic halted the film’s production once in February and again in October.

Cruise has apparently gone to great lengths to avoid further delays.

According to British media, he paid nearly $700,000 out of his own pocket for a ship to isolate cast and crew during production.

“Mission: Impossible 7” is set to release in November 2021.

