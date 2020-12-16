Advertisement

UPDATE: Man hit by car Tuesday night pronounced dead

Parkersburg Police investigating accident as fatal hit-and-run
By Phyllis Smith and Jack Selby
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg police officer says that a man struck by a car on Tuesday night has been pronounced dead.

The officer who spoke to WTAP around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday said that the department is still searching for the driver, and investigating the accident as a fatal hit-and-run.

The officer also said that the name of the victim is not being released for the time being, in order to properly notify family members of the deceased.

He added that the department is looking for a white Honda SUV, and anyone with any information is being asked to contact the police at 304-485-8501.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:40 p.m.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 911 dispatchers say a man is taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car. Dispatchers got a call at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday that a man was laying on the ground unresponsive by Murdoch Avenue and Park Center Drive.

The driver that allegedly hit him was nowhere to be found. The man was taken WVU Medicine Camden Clark. Parkersburg Police are leading the investigation.

WTAP will update you as more information becomes available

