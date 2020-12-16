Advertisement

Walmart gives shipping deadlines for holiday orders

FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you haven’t ordered your Christmas gifts yet, you have a few more days to do so at Walmart.

The retailer has announced its shipping deadlines to get deliveries in time for the holidays.

For free two-day shipping, orders must be placed by Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. local time. The deadline for free next-day delivery is Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. local time.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. local time for in-store pickup on Christmas Eve.

Many retailers are warning of delivery delays because of the increase in online shopping.

Experts warn shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine could also impact delivery times.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man hit by car Tuesday night pronounced dead
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Belpre man identified as victim in fatal shooting
Four cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night at 6:34 p.m. on Grand Central Avenue by the...
Four cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue
Counterfeit currency discovered by the Rithcie County Sheriff's Office
Individuals using counterfeit currency arrested in Ritchie County

Latest News

Deck the M.O.V.
Deck the M.O.V., 12/16/20
Hit-and-Run Death
WTAP Daybreak, Man hit by car Tuesday night pronounced dead, 12/16/20
Forecast for December 16th
Forecast for December 16th
Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help
Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help
There is a round of applause at a Jackson Health System facility in Miami as doctors and nurses...
When, where the average American will get COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain