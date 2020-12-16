Advertisement

Welcome home Sweet-Pea: Chihuahua missing for 5 years is found

She was well-cared for
A Chihuahua is reunited with its owner after half a decade.
A Chihuahua is reunited with its owner after half a decade.(Source: DHSS, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home.

The tiny dog was reunited with her owner thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found her about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the community of Covina.

Sweet-Pea appeared to have been well-cared for during her long absence, KNBC-TV reported. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.

Having Sweet-Pea back “means the world to me,” owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Parkersburg man identified victim in fatal hit-and-run
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Four cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night at 6:34 p.m. on Grand Central Avenue by the...
Four cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue
Scene on Dupont Road
UPDATE: Belpre man identified as victim in fatal shooting
Crash on Route 47.
UPDATE: Route 47 reopened after rollover crash

Latest News

Numerous weather-related crashes were reported across the Mid-Ohio Valley late Wednesday...
Slicks roads blamed for numerous crashes
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County woman, 85, among 27 new COVID-19 deaths in W.Va. on Wednesday
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt
Marietta Community Foundation buys gifts for Angel Tree program
Marietta Community Foundation buys gifts for Angel Tree program