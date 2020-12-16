Advertisement

Williamstown Bank performing acts of kindness for the holidays

Williamstown Bank performs acts of kindness for area businesses and organizations.
Williamstown Bank performs acts of kindness for area businesses and organizations.(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - As part of a project it’s calling We Give It: 20 in 20, The Williamstown Bank is performing 20 random acts of kindness to benefit area businesses and nonprofits in 20 days during the holiday season.

“We started it as a way to give back to the community, it’s kind of in our blood with the bank...We wanted to spread a little holiday cheer, since we all need that this year,” said Megan Hardway, marketing and business development specialist at the bank. “What we’re hoping comes out of it is that we can ask folks to pay it forward, so they can do random acts of kindness, as well,” she added.

The bank is about halfway through its list of acts of kindness. Most recently, the bank delivered coffee to the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Downtown PKB, and the Wood County Economic Development office.

Some of the acts of kindness so far have included:

  • Twenty-dollar cash prizes for Interactive Teller Machine customers
  • Twenty-dollar cash prizes for drive-through customers
  • Handwritten cards sent to soldiers serving overseas
  • Virtual storytime for children at the Children’s Home Society
  • Gifts for the bank’s local business partners
  • Twenty-dollar gas cards for teachers at Williamstown Elementary and Lubeck Elementary
  • Cookie delivery to WVU Medicine Camden Clark and MedExpress
  • Coffee for employees at the Parkersburg YMCA and Lillie’s Childcare and Learning Center
  • Pizza for St. Joseph Recovery Center

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to be able to pay it forward and spread a little holiday cheer. That was our goal, and I think our employees have had a lot of fun doing it,” Hardway said.

