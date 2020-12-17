Artsbridge’s virtual winter concert series continues

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge has taken its winter concert series virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the next performance in the series will be held on Thursday, December 17. The event will take place at 7 P.M. on Facebook Live and will feature a performance by musician Dave McCormick.

“[The series] is going great. Of course we wish that we were able to have the concerts in person because the audience and the performers feed off each other’s energy when it’s live, so that’s the ideal. But we are happy to be able to have live music for people, even if it’s streamed on Facebook,” said Amanda Stevens, executive director of Artsbridge.

Stevens noted the importance of continuing to offer live performances during the pandemic, for both musicians and audiences.

“It gives these bands a chance to perform and make a little bit of money at a time when there’s just nothing going on. And it also gives people a way to still be involved in the arts, even though they can’t physically go somewhere,” Stevens said.

Artsbridge is also offering a “Virtual Tip Jar” for audience members who would like to make donations.

The winter concert series includes weekly virtual performances, scheduled through February and features a variety of musical styles, including bluegrass, rock, a string band, and more.

“We really try to have different styles of music because we want to find something for everyone...We try to provide something that everyone will enjoy,” Stevens said.

In addition, Stevens commented that she is appreciative of arts organizations both locally and globally that have continued to provide opportunities for viewers to engage with the arts during the pandemic.

“Right now, being that [going online] is the only way that we can provide the arts in a lot of ways, I’m so glad that so many groups not just in the Mid-Ohio valley but around the world are keeping the arts alive in creative ways,” Stevens said.

Additional information about the winter concert series can be found on Artsbridge’s Facebook page.

