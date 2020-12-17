Driver’s license expiration dates extended

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced that any driver’s license, instruction permit, Graduated License, or Commercial Driver’s License with an expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later, will be extended until March 31, 2021. Identification cards are included in the extension as well.

Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV online services portal at dmv.wv.gov and renew online or visit a local kiosk (with no changes and every other renewal cycle). Additionally, customers who were previously prohibited from renewing a license online due to a change in address may now do so online here: go.wv.gov/dmvaddress.

Those who have a transaction that requires in-person service or choose in-person service and would like a designated appointment time may visit go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or call 304-558-3938. Walk-in service is allowed but appointments are encouraged to avoid lines and wait times.

“Most customers with a driver’s license or ID card expiration date after March 1, 2020 have already completed the renewal process either in an office or by taking advantage of our online services portal or a local kiosk,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said. “However, we do recognize that there are still a small number of customers who have not been able to renew yet, so we are providing this extension for them.”

