Marine Corps League gives check to Fraternal Order of Police

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marine Corps League finds a socially-distant way to help children this Christmas.

They gave a $500 check to the Fraternal Order of Police for the department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

The league usually shops in stores to get children gifts for Christmas, but the pandemic changed all that.

They say they are happy to help the police for a great cause.

“It’s outstanding that the police officers can still do, and able to do what they do for the children, and the kids in Wood County and surrounding areas that they help,” says Marine Corps League Post National Commandant, Mike McClain. “It certainly is an honor to be able to present that check to the FOP to help out a few other kids.”

The “Shop with a Cop” event will be this Saturday.

It will be from eight to ten in the morning at the Walmart in South Parkersburg, and then from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart in Vienna.

