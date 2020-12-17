Marshall University football early signing day

(AP) - Marshall coach Doc Holliday has announced the Thundering Herd’s early signees in the 2021 football recruiting class. The group features nine student-athletes and includes two who are mid-year enrollees. “As we do with any signing class, our first priority is that we meet our needs and we’ve done that again this year,” said Marshall head coach

Tyriek Bell Position, Height, Weight: LB, 6-3, 220 School: Saddleback College Hometown: Blythewood, S.C.Recruited by: Jordon Hankins Rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Kansas State, Arizona, Liberty, Hawaii and Northern Colorado … Team’s Leading tackler at Saddleback with 79 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … Named the conference’s National Division Co-Defensive Player of the Year … Lettered in football and track and field at Westwood High School in Blythewood, S.C. before graduating in 2014 … Enlisted in marine corps upon graduation and served in three different infantry battalions over the next four years, in addition to a deployment in China and Korea.

Will Bonkavich Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-4, 295 School: Ventura College Hometown: Las Vegas, Nv.Recruited by: Greg Adkins Will be a mid-year enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com … Received offers from UTEP, Hawaii, Missouri State and Western Illinois … Earned first-team all-conference and all-region honors …. Attended Green Valley High School.

Darion Dearinger Position, Height, Weight: DT, 6-3, 270 School: Anderson County Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ky.Recruited by: J.C. Price Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from WKU, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Western Michigan and Eastern Kentucky … Played defensive end and tight end at Anderson County … Boasts a 40-yard dash of 4.71 seconds, shuttle of 4.5 with a vertical leap of 36.1 inches … Bench presses 365 pounds … Two-time first-team all-state honoree … At Anderson, recorded 60 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2019.

Cam Fancher Position, Height, Weight: QB, 6-2, 180 School: Wayne Hometown: Huber Heights, Ohio Recruited by: Tim Cramsey Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Georgia State, Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Fordham, Georgetown and Murray State … Also played wide receiver at Wayne … Passed for 1,944 yards and seven touchdowns with 602 rushing yards and seven more scores on the ground during his junior season … Won the state championship in the triple jump and played basketball at Wayne.

Isaiah Finnie Position, Height, Weight: LB, 6-1, 205 School: McArthur Hometown: Hollywood, Fla. Recruited by: Pat Bastien Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Maryland, Miami, NC State, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, FIU, UAB, Utah State, South Dakota and Tennessee State … Played outside linebacker and defensive end at McArthur.

Tyshawn Hurst Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-4, 285 School: Snow College Hometown: Compton, Ca.Recruited by: Greg Adkins Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Liberty, Colorado State, Nevada, Southern Miss, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Morgan State … Attended Lynwood High School in Lynwood, California where he also played basketball.

John McConnell Position, Height, Weight: P, 6-4, 190 School: Morgantown Hometown: Morgantown, W.Va. Recruited by: Kyle Segler Will be a mid-year enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com … Ranked fifth nationally as a punter by Chris Sailer Kicking … Averages more than 43 yards per kick with a hang time in excess of 4.5 seconds … Also has experience as a placekicker and kickoff specialist.

Eric Meeks Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-3, 315 School: Penn Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio Recruited by: Greg Adkins Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from Army, Central Michigan, Austin Peay and Southern Illinois … Played center, guard, defensive tackle and long snapper in high school … First-team all-conference and second-team all-district honoree … Also competed in track and field.

Ethan Payne Position, Height, Weight: RB, 6-1, 210 School: Poca Hometown: Poca, W.Va.Recruited by: Greg Adkins Rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Winner of the Kennedy (state’s top high school player) and Warner (state’s top running back) Awards … Rushed for 2,845 yards and scored 52 total touchdowns (49 rushing, two receiving and one kick return) during junior campaign … 276 points broke the former state record held by Curt Warner (263, 1978) … Also played cornerback and basketball at Poca … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds, with a bench press of 225 pounds and a squat of 415.

