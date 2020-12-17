Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department receives COVID-19 vaccines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Thursday, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department received their first shipment of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department received around 100 doses, which will be distributed to Health Department employees and other E.M.S. workers in the six counties that the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department serves.

The vaccine will not be made readily available to the general public for the next couple of months, so officials at the Health Department are hoping that the few that receive the vaccine in the coming weeks will develop “Herd Immunity,” and then it will eventually spread as virus numbers hopefully start to go down.

“Our Healthcare system cannot take on that many people getting sick with the virus,” said Malcolm Lanham, the Population Health Director of the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. “By having the vaccine, that helps level out the playing field a little bit more.”

Until it is made available, mask-wearing and social distancing are still just as important as ever to make sure the virus does not continue to spread further.

“We hope the vaccine will be preventive for COVID,” said Dr. Charles Whitaker, the Medical Director at the Health Department. “That remains to be seen, the studies have shown at least, in the minimum, majorly makes the disease a lot milder, that you may not even know you have it.”

