Obituary: Campbell R. “Todd” Holt

Campbell R. “Todd” Holt, 100, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 27,1920 in Murray, Kentucky. Todd was a 1942 graduate of Valparaiso University. Todd was employed by U.S. Rubber in Mishawaka Indiana after college and was employed for many years at Borg-Warner Chemical in Washington, West Virginia, as Director of Development.

He married Daloris Lagan in 1944 and they made homes in Hobart, Indiana; Washington, West Virginia; Marietta; Switzerland and The Netherlands.He is survived by his children, Robin of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Courtney Brian of Grafton, New Hampshire and Christine Holt Winnell of Vienna, West Virginia.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Daloris; siblings, Gilbert, Eva Lee, Courtney, James and Jean (Smith); and special friend Jeanne Tasse.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in East Lawn Memorial Park. There will be no public visitation.Donations are requested in his memory to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Todd’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their web site, CawleyandPeoples.com.

