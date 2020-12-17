Obituary: Dolores Mae Dye Barickman Buskirk

Dolores Mae Dye Barickman Buskirk, 88, of Parkersburg died December 15, 2020, at her residence.

Dolores was born December 1, 1932 in Barberton, OH and was the daughter of the late James H. and Myrtle Mae Kurfman Dye.

Dolores had worked for the Wood County Board of Education and also for Stone & Thomas Department Store. She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. Dolores was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and also a member of the Homemakers Extension in Braxton and Lewis County. She loved crafting and cross stitching.

Dolores is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jack Buskirk; son Donald Barickman (Linda) Clarksburg, WV; daughter Janet Barickman-Smith (Stanley) Barboursville, WV; grandchildren Christopher and Jessica Barickman and Luke Smith; brother David Dye; step-children Kathy Laport (Craig) CO, Linda Stevens (Dan) Belleville, WV, Howard Buskirk, Belleville and John Buskirk (Tina) Parkersburg; sister-in-law Margie Crothers, Parkersburg and brother-in-law Fred Buskirk (Marie) Rockport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers Harold and Marshall Dye.

The family will be having private services. Burial will be at Big Tygart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, buy something for your very best friend.