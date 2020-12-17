Obituary: Geraldine Agnes “Sis” Shilling

Geraldine Agnes “Sis” Shilling, 65, of Whipple, Ohio, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her brother’s home in Pataskala, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 13, 1955 in Marietta, Ohio, to Homer Gerald and Margaret Ann Pouzide Cooke.

Sis was a 1973 graduate of Marietta High School. She worked in Environmental Services for Marietta Memorial Hospital for the past 17 years. Sis was Catholic by faith and loved her flower gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Rick W. Shilling, whom she married on September 9, 1991; siblings, Francis Cooke, Gerald Cooke and Mary Weddle (Bill); aunt, Geraldine Pouzide; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ken Cooke.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. For those unable to attend, the Mass will be broadcasted live on the Basilica’s website. Burial will follow in New St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. There will be a Vigil Service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Number of people in the funeral home at one time will be limited.

Donations in her memory can be directed to the Daily Bread Kitchen, c/o The Basilica, 506 Fourth Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Shilling and Cooke families and offers online condolences as well as many other services by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

