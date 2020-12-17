Obituary: Joe Lee Galloway

Joe Lee Galloway, 72, of Walker WV departed this life on Monday, December 14, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born in 1948, Joe was one of eight children of the late William Alva and Edith Mildred (Lockhart) Galloway. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Anna May (Dawson) Galloway and raised three children. Joe was a Veteran of the US Army and served in the Vietnam War. He loved camping, fishing, deer hunting and time with family. Joe is preceded in death by his father, William Alva, mother, Edith Mildred, and one sister, Peggy. He is survived by his loving wife Anna and his 3 children Rachel (Nathan) Copen, Travis (Missy) Galloway, Stephanie (Christopher) White along with six grandchildren Shayne Galloway, Katie Copen, Connor Galloway, Jacob Copen, Sarah White, Samantha White all living on the family farm in Walker WV. He is survived by five brothers, one sister and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

It was his wish to donate his body to science. As per the family’s request there will be no service or visitation. We wish to express our appreciation to the staff at Amedisys Hospice for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, family requests monetary donations to the Fisher House Foundation as they took great care of the family while Joe went thru treatments and surgery. Send donations either by www.fisherhouse.org or mail checks to Fisher House Foundation Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Parkway Suite 410, Rockville MD 20852. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

