Obituary: Kevin Eugene Hutson

Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Kevin Eugene Hutson, 47, of Parkersburg died Wednesday December 16, 2020 at his residence.  He was born in Parkersburg a son of Carolin (Phillips) Smith and the late Gary Eugene Hutson.

Kevin graduated from Parkersburg South High School and worked for Walmart.  He was a member of Marrtown Church of Christ and for a few years coached softball at Godbye Field.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Mary (McIntire) Hutson; son Douglas Eugene Hutston of Parkersburg; daughter Jessica Hutson of Parkersburg; grandchlidren Lucian, Carter, Georgia, Dexter, and Kairi; and sister Janet Medina of Parkersburg.

Services will be Sunday 3:30 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Evangelist Randy Yerby officiating.  Visitation will be Sunday 1-3 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

