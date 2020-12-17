Obituary: Kevin Eugene Hutson

Kevin Eugene Hutson, 47, of Parkersburg died Wednesday December 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg a son of Carolin (Phillips) Smith and the late Gary Eugene Hutson.

Kevin graduated from Parkersburg South High School and worked for Walmart. He was a member of Marrtown Church of Christ and for a few years coached softball at Godbye Field.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Mary (McIntire) Hutson; son Douglas Eugene Hutston of Parkersburg; daughter Jessica Hutson of Parkersburg; grandchlidren Lucian, Carter, Georgia, Dexter, and Kairi; and sister Janet Medina of Parkersburg.

Services will be Sunday 3:30 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Evangelist Randy Yerby officiating. Visitation will be Sunday 1-3 PM.

