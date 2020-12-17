Advertisement

Obituary: Nancy Sue Hawkins

Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nancy Sue Hawkins, 82, passed away December 15, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 16, 1937 at Oshkosh, WI, a daughter of the late Ralph C. and Georgia Miller Kulibert.

Several years ago, Nancy was employed with the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Parkersburg and enjoyed watching football, especially Ohio State and the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Beth and David Thorp of Stuart, Fla., Larry and Shelly Hawkins of Parkersburg, Christian and Jenn Hawkins of Stratford, Conn. and Ben and Kristin Hawkins of Arlington, Va.; her sister, Joan (Dan) Hopper of Washington Courthouse, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Shelly Thorp, Aubrey Kellison, Hudson Hawkins, Georgia Hawkins, Emmit Hawkins and Annalise Hawkins. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death, in 2010, by her husband of 51 years, Lawrence “Larry” H. Hawkins.

Because of the pandemic, no services are planned at this time. For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to: Humane Society of Parkersburg, P.O. Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102. A guest book is available for sharing condolences with the family at vaughanfh.com. The Vaughan Funeral Home is honored to assist the Hawkins Family with arrangements.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Kevin Huston
Obituary: Kevin Eugene Hutson
Obituary: Campbell R. “Todd” Holt
Obituary: Campbell R. “Todd” Holt
Obituary: Dolores Mae Dye Barickman Buskirk
Obituary: Dolores Mae Dye Barickman Buskirk
Obituary: Patricia Kay Sams Blackman
Obituary: Patricia Kay Sams Blackman

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sharon Jean Kay
Obituary: Joe Lee Galloway
Obituary: Joe Lee Galloway
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Brenda Kay Boggs
Obituary: Kimberly Kay Walters
Obituary: Kimberly Kay Walters
Obituary: Michael L Richards, Sr.
Obituary: Michael L Richards, Sr.
Obituary: Audrey L. Watts
Obituary: Audrey L. Watts