Obituary: Nancy Sue Hawkins

Nancy Sue Hawkins, 82, passed away December 15, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 16, 1937 at Oshkosh, WI, a daughter of the late Ralph C. and Georgia Miller Kulibert.

Several years ago, Nancy was employed with the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Parkersburg and enjoyed watching football, especially Ohio State and the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Beth and David Thorp of Stuart, Fla., Larry and Shelly Hawkins of Parkersburg, Christian and Jenn Hawkins of Stratford, Conn. and Ben and Kristin Hawkins of Arlington, Va.; her sister, Joan (Dan) Hopper of Washington Courthouse, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Shelly Thorp, Aubrey Kellison, Hudson Hawkins, Georgia Hawkins, Emmit Hawkins and Annalise Hawkins. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death, in 2010, by her husband of 51 years, Lawrence “Larry” H. Hawkins.

Because of the pandemic, no services are planned at this time. For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to: Humane Society of Parkersburg, P.O. Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102. A guest book is available for sharing condolences with the family at vaughanfh.com. The Vaughan Funeral Home is honored to assist the Hawkins Family with arrangements.

