Obituary: Patricia Kay Sams Blackman

Patricia Kay Sams Blackman, 83, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on December 15, 2020 from her residence. Patricia was born October 3, 1937 at Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clyde William and Flossie M. Sinclair Sams. She had been employed as a nurse’s aide and enjoyed quilting, sewing and painting.

Patricia is survived by three sons, Howard L. DeGoines of Parkersburg, Jeffery A. DeGoines of Walker and Orman L. Blackman, II of Belleville; two sisters, Marty Rinehart of Logan, Ohio and Helen Hedrick of Williamstown; four grandchildren, Melinda DeGoins, April DeGoines, Carrie Bennett and Dakoda Bennett; several great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orman L. Blackman; sisters, Hazel Carrico, Eileen Seaman, Judith Lehman, Barbara Trembly and brothers, Edward Sams and William Sams.

Funeral Services will be 1 P.M., Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg. Pastor Don Yeager will officiate and interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 P.M. Thursday and one hour before services Friday at the funeral home. A guestbook is available for sharing condolences with the family at vaughanfh.com.

