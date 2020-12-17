Residents asked to shelter in place during gas leak in Little Hocking

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Officials are asking residents of Arrowhead Road, Hickory Hills and Wingrove Drive to shelter in place while crews repair a gas leak on Arrowhead Road.

Fire Chief Mike Chevalier of the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department says a high pressure gas line was struck by a vehicle that went off the road due to weather conditions.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Wingrove Drive and Arrowhead Road. Chevalier says residents within a half mile of there should stay inside and shut off any ignition sources.

No one was hurt in the initial wreck, but Chevalier said the vehicle was still on top of the gas line around 9:15 p.m.

Little Hocking VFD has two trucks on the scene and have blocked off Arrowhead Road.

Dominion Energy is on scene trying to repair the leak.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.