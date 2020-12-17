Teachers and parents from Jackson Middle School collect Christmas donations.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A couple of teachers and parents from Jackson Middle School spent part of Wednesday afternoon, collecting donations for 21 kids from Vienna.

“In two weeks time we decided to try to target some of our needy families or children in need here at Jackson Middle School with a Christmas,” said Cherish George, one of the organizers. “So we identified families that potentially needed assistance, we called all of the homes. We did interviews for what sizes and wants and things like that.”

The donations came from multiple families in the community who wanted to help by adopting a child for Christmas.

Kelly Guive is one of the organizers, who also adopted a few of the kids. Guice says that her family has been adopting children through different organizations for several years and this year is no different. Kelly wants to continue to help children in the community, especially with everything going on due to COVID-19.

“I reached out to Cherish to see if the program was going forward again and it didn’t appear it was going to be,” said Guice. “So, we really wanted to make this happen, despite COVID and in particular because of COVID. These kids aren’t here and they’re shut up at home and they probably need this more this year than ever before.”

The organizers are excited to be able to bring some holiday cheer and ensure that everyone in the community can celebrate Christmas.

“It’s just a joy to bring Operation Christmas to the community,” said Chasity McDonald, one of the organizers. “We want to thank all of the families, Kelly included, for helping support our Jackson Generals and giving back to them this Christmas, so they have a happy holiday as well.”

